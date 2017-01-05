BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 6 Aehr Test Systems
* AEHR test systems reports second quarter fiscal 2017 financial results
* Q2 non-gaap loss per share $0.08
* Q2 sales $4.2 million versus $4.6 million
* Q2 gaap loss per share $0.09 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S