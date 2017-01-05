BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 5 Zogenix Inc :
* Zogenix announces CFO transition
* Zogenix Inc - Ann D. Rhoads, executive vice president, chief financial officer, treasurer and secretary, will depart Zogenix
* Zogenix Inc - Michael P. Smith has been appointed to fill position as CFO, effective January 16, 2017
* Zogenix Inc - Rhoads will continue to serve as Zogenix's chief financial officer through January 16, 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S