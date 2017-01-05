BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 5 Mirati Therapeutics Inc :
* Mirati Therapeutics provides update on glesatinib and sitravatinib clinical trials and pipeline programs
* Mirati therapeutics inc - early results from trial show clear evidence of tumor responses in NSCLC patients exhibiting ret fusion mutations
* Says expects to provide an additional update on glesatinib program in second half of 2017
Says expects to provide an additional update on glesatinib program in second half of 2017

Says expects to provide an additional update on sitravatinib program in Q3 2017
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S