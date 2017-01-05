BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Dollar Tree Inc
* Dollar Tree, Inc announces management changes
* Dollar Tree- named Gary Philbin enterprise president of co; Duncan Mac Naughton named president and chief operating officer of Family Dollar Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S