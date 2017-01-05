BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 6 Griffon Corp
Griffon announces the promotion of Michael A. Sarrica as senior vice president, operations and the appointment of Mark R. Traylor as president of the AMES Companies
Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S