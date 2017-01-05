BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 5 Illumina Inc
* Grail plans to raise in excess of $1 bln in Series B funding
* Grail intends to raise additional capital in Series B financing from other investors
* Illumina - Grail will use proceeds from Series B funding for continued development and validation of their blood-based test for cancer screening
Grail will also use proceeds from Series B funding to repurchase a portion of Illumina's stake
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S