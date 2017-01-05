Jan 5 Illumina Inc

* Grail plans to raise in excess of $1 bln in Series B funding

* Grail intends to raise additional capital in Series B financing from other investors

* Illumina - Grail will use proceeds from Series B funding for continued development and validation of their blood-based test for cancer screening

* Grail will also use proceeds from Series B funding to repurchase a portion of Illumina's stake Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: