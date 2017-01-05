BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 6 Franklin Covey Co
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.17 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Franklin Covey reports 2017 first quarter financial results
* Q1 loss per share $0.29
* Q1 revenue $39.8 million versus i/b/e/s view $41.9 million
* Reaffirms guidance for fiscal 2017
