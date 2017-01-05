Jan 5 Ascent Capital Group Inc

* Ascent Capital Group announces retirement of chief financial officer, Michael Meyers

* Ascent Capital Group - Michael Meyers, CFO of Ascent and its wholly owned subsidiary, Moni, has announced his intention to retire from co by year end, 2017

* Ascent Capital Group - will conduct search to identify a successor and Meyers will remain in his current role as CFO until a replacement has been named