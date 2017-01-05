BRIEF-Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold
* Mirasol receives US$400,000 option payment from Yamana Gold confirming continuation of Gorbea Gold belt joint venture in Chile
Jan 6 Papa Murphy's Holdings Inc
* Papa Murphy'S Holdings, Inc. announces senior management change
* Says Jean Birch appointed interim ceo
* Appointment follows resignation of Ken Calwell as chief executive officer and director of company
* Q2 earnings per share view C$1.37 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S