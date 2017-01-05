BRIEF-Deutsche Bank appoints Jeffrey Mensch as managing director of M&A team
* Deutsche Bank AG says appointed Jeffrey Mensch as a managing director of M&A team Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Jan 5 Emblem Corp
* Emblem Corp announces $10 million special warrant bought deal financing
* Emblem - entered into engagement letter pursuant to which underwriters have agreed to purchase 2.8 million special warrants of co at $3.63 per special warrant
* Company intends to use net proceeds of offering to fund planned expansion of its facility in Paris, Ontario Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
