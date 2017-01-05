US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 6 Trecora Resources
* Trecora Resources announces re-start of Amak operations
* Trecora Resources - Al Masane Al Kobra mining company zinc and copper plant, located in Saudi Arabia, restarted its processing operations on dec 16, 2016
* Trecora Resources - trecora is 33.4% owner of amak, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company
* Trecora Resources - exploration of new lease areas, which were licensed in late 2015, is scheduled to commence later this year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")