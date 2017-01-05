Jan 6 Trecora Resources

* Trecora Resources announces re-start of Amak operations

* Trecora Resources - Al Masane Al Kobra mining company zinc and copper plant, located in Saudi Arabia, restarted its processing operations on dec 16, 2016

* Trecora Resources - trecora is 33.4% owner of amak, a Saudi Arabian joint stock company

* Trecora Resources - exploration of new lease areas, which were licensed in late 2015, is scheduled to commence later this year