US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 New Flyer Industries Inc
* Houston awards new flyer a contract for 100 Xcelsior buses
* Contract for new order of XD40's is valued at approximately $46.8 million
* Contract for new order of XD40's will be used to replace some of METRO's transit buses
* Delivery of new order of XD40's is planned for 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")