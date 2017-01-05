Jan 6 Dex Media Inc

* Dex Media announces revolving line of credit with wells fargo and pnc

* Dex Media says retired $181 million of term debt on december 30, 2016, from proceeds of this transaction and existing cash

* Agreement with Wells Fargo and PNC for $150 million accounts receivable secured revolving facility