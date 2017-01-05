US STOCKS-Wall St set to open lower as investors digest data
* CardConnect jumps - First Data to buy company for $750 mln Futures down: Dow 28 pts, S&P 4 pts, Nasdaq 6.25 pts (Adds details, comment, updates prices)
Jan 5 Senseonics Holdings Inc
* Senseonics holdings, inc. Reports preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2016 and issues 2017 guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $300,000
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $6.0 million to $7.0 million
* Sees fy 2016 revenue $300,000
* Fy2017 revenue view $6.1 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Dryships inc. Receives firm commitment of $150 million senior secured credit facility from ABN Amro bank n.v. ("ABN Amro") and export-import bank of korea ("kexim")