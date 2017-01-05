Jan 5 Mainstreet Health Investments Inc
:
* Mainstreet health investments inc. Announces ceo intends
to resign for personal reasons
* Mainstreet health investments inc - Adlai Chester has
advised company that he intends to resign as chief executive
officer
* Mainstreet health investments inc says terms of Chester's
continued advisory role have yet to be agreed
* Mainstreet health investments inc says board of directors
will begin a process immediately to appoint a new CEO
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: