Jan 6 Angiodynamics Inc :
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 sales $89 million versus I/B/E/S view $91.1 million
* Angiodynamics reports fiscal 2017 second quarter results
* Q2 gaap earnings per share $0.37
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.16 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Angiodynamics Inc - reiterated FY2017 revenue guidance;
increased adjusted EPS and free cash flow guidance
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.66, revenue view $361.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees FY 2017 net sales guidance in range of $355 million
to $360 million
