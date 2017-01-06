Jan 6 Greenbrier Companies Inc
* Greenbrier reports first quarter results
* Q1 revenue $552.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $489.4
million
* Sees FY 2017 earnings per share $3.25 to $3.75
* Q1 earnings per share $0.79
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.83 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Reaffirms FY 2017 guidance
* New railcar backlog as of November 30, 2016 was 25,800
units with an estimated value of $2.97 billion
* Sees deliveries will be approximately 14,000 - 16,000
units for fiscal 2017
* Negotiating to exercise option to increase equity position
in Brazilian railcar manufacturing joint venture,
Greenbrier-Maxion, to 60 pct
* FY2017 earnings per share view $3.37, revenue view $2.06
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
