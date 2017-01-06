UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :
* FDA grants orphan drug designation to ALXN1210 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)
* FDA grants orphan drug designation to ALXN1210 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)
* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - enrolling patients in phase 3 trials of ALXN1210 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.