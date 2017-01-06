Jan 6 Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* FDA grants orphan drug designation to ALXN1210 for the treatment of patients with paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (pnh)

* Alexion Pharmaceuticals - enrolling patients in phase 3 trials of ALXN1210