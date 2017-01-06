UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Centerpoint Energy Inc
* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.33
* Centerpoint energy announces 2017 earnings guidance of $1.25 to $1.33 per diluted share
* Centerpoint energy inc - anticipates 2017 capital spending of $1.5 billion
* Centerpoint energy - reaffirms expected earnings on a guidance basis to be in range of $1.16 to $1.20 per diluted share for year ending dec. 31, 2016
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.