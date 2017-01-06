Jan 6 Centerpoint Energy Inc

* Sees fy 2017 earnings per share $1.25 to $1.33

* Centerpoint energy announces 2017 earnings guidance of $1.25 to $1.33 per diluted share

* Centerpoint energy inc - anticipates 2017 capital spending of $1.5 billion

* Centerpoint energy - reaffirms expected earnings on a guidance basis to be in range of $1.16 to $1.20 per diluted share for year ending dec. 31, 2016

* Fy2017 earnings per share view $1.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.18 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S