UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Azz Inc
* Q3 earnings per share $0.70
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.92 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Azz inc. Reports financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2017
* Q3 revenue $227.5 million versus i/b/e/s view $245.4 million
* Backlog at end of q3 of fiscal 2017 increased 7.1% to $347.3 million
* Azz inc - incoming orders for quarter were $221.9 million while shipments for quarter totaled $227.5 million
* Ceo tom ferguson says "our overall q3 financial performance was disappointing"
* Azz inc ceo tom ferguson - "we continued to feel effects of depressed markets in oil and gas, petrochemical, and solar for our galvanizing segment"
* Azz inc ceo says "experienced lower than expected refinery turnarounds and maintenance in our energy segment during quarter"
* Expects north american galvanizing market to continue to be challenging near term
* Azz inc - expects market conditions for galvanizing business to begin to improve in h2 2018
* Azz inc - continuing to negotiate with westinghouse electric co about sale of nuclear logistics llc business; a close date not yet determined Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
