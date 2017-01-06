UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd :
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces proposal to amend its convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Seek approval of holders of its 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2017
* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - proposed amendments to debentures will consist : extending maturity date of debentures from june 30, 2017 to December 31, 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.