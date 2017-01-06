Jan 6 Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd :

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd. Announces proposal to amend its convertible unsecured subordinated debentures

* Seek approval of holders of its 6.00% convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2017

* Zargon Oil & Gas Ltd - proposed amendments to debentures will consist : extending maturity date of debentures from june 30, 2017 to December 31, 2019