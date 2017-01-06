Jan 6 Pacira Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* Q4 revenue $72.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $72.6 million

* Pacira Pharmaceuticals reports preliminary 2016 revenues of $276.4 million

* Exparel net product sales for Q4 of 2016 were $71.4 million, compared to $67.2 million for Q4 of 2015

* Total preliminary revenues for 2016 were $276.4 million, compared to $249.0 million for 2015

* Exparel net product sales for 2016 were $265.8 million, compared to $239.9 million for 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: