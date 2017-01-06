Jan 6 Dermira Inc

* Dermira provides corporate update

* Topline data for third and final Cimzia (certolizumab pegol) phase 3 trial expected Q1 of 2017

* Submission of new drug application (NDA) to U.S. Food and drug administration (FDA) for DRM04 expected in second half of 2017

* Dermira Inc- topline results from Clareos-1 and Clareos-2 are expected in first half of 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: