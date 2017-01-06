Jan 6 TPI Composites Inc :

* TPI Composites refinances term loan facility

* TPI Composites Inc - entered into an amended and restated financing agreement with hps investment partners and Capital One on Cecember 30, 2016

* TPI Composites - agreement consists of four-year term loan facility for aggregate principal amount of $75.0 million and four-year $25.0 million revolving credit facility

* TPI Composites-agreement amends and restates in entirety company's existing $100.0 million term loan credit facility scheduled to mature on August 19, 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: