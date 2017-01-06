Jan 6 Puma Biotechnology Inc :

* Puma Biotechnology expands cohort in phase II summit trial of PB272 in HER2 mutation-positive cancer patients

* Puma Biotechnology-cohort that has been expanded is cohort that includes patients with metastatic cervical cancer, whose tumors have a HER2 mutation

* Expanded HER2-mutant cervical cancer cohort will now enroll a total of 18 patients