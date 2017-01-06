UPDATE 10-Oil prices slide on worries Libya output will feed glut
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
Jan 6 Air Methods Corp :
* Air Methods provides update on preliminary December volumes
* Air Methods Corp - Dec tourism volumes were impacted negatively by weather in both sundance and blue hawaiian operations
* Air Methods Corp - anticipate passenger count would have been roughly flat in December were it not for weather Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd
May 30 Wells Fargo & Co has made more executive changes in its retail banking unit as it tries to recover from a sales scandal that harmed its once-enviable reputation.