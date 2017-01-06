Jan 6 Penn National Gaming Inc :

* Penn National Gaming announces tender offer for any and all of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2021

* Penn National - commencing a cash tender offer for any and all of $300 million aggregate outstanding principal amount of its 5.875 pct senior notes due 2021

* Penn National Gaming Inc - tender offer will expire at 5:00 p.m., New York city time, on January 18, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: