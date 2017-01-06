Jan 6 C&J Energy Services Ltd :

* C&J Energy Services successfully completes financial restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy and adopts stockholder rights plan

* Company is exiting its restructuring with over $220 million of total liquidity.

* Effective today, company has entered into a new $100 million revolving credit facility

* Company has entered into a new $100 million revolving credit facility

* Company paid off outstanding amounts under prior debtor-in-possession facility with proceeds from a $200 million equity rights offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: