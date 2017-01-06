Jan 6 C&J Energy Services Ltd :
* C&J Energy Services successfully completes financial
restructuring, emerges from chapter 11 bankruptcy and adopts
stockholder rights plan
* Company is exiting its restructuring with over $220
million of total liquidity.
* Company has entered into a new $100 million revolving
credit facility
* Company paid off outstanding amounts under prior
debtor-in-possession facility with proceeds from a $200 million
equity rights offering
