BRIEF-Moody's downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1 from B2
* Moody's says downgrades Reliance Communications to Caa1; ratings on review for further downgrade
Jan 9 Textron Inc :
* Arijit Ghosh appointed president and managing director of Textron India Private Limited
* Most recently, Ghosh has been serving as president of Honeywell Aerospace India since 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom)
* Central bank asks private lenders to review telecoms exposure