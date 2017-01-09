Jan 9 Exelixis Inc :
* Update on dispute between Exelixis and Genentech, a member
of the Roche group
* Exelixis relieved of $18.7 million of disputed costs
* Genentech withdrew counterclaim against company in ongoing
JAMS arbitration concerning "alleged breaches of parties'
collaboration agreement"
* Genentech's action does not address claims related to its
clinical development, pricing and promotional costs for COTELLIC
in United States
* Genentech has not confirmed how it will allocate
promotional costs with respect to collaboration's promotion of
other combination therapies
