Jan 9 Exelixis Inc :

* Update on dispute between Exelixis and Genentech, a member of the Roche group

* Exelixis relieved of $18.7 million of disputed costs

* Genentech withdrew counterclaim against company in ongoing JAMS arbitration concerning "alleged breaches of parties' collaboration agreement"

* Genentech's action does not address claims related to its clinical development, pricing and promotional costs for COTELLIC in United States

* Genentech has not confirmed how it will allocate promotional costs with respect to collaboration's promotion of other combination therapies