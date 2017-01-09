BRIEF-Loxo Oncology announces FDA clearance of investigational new drug application for next-generation trk inhibitor
* Loxo Oncology announces fda clearance of investigational new drug (ind) application for next-generation trk inhibitor, loxo-195
Jan 9 Baker Hughes Inc
* Baker Hughes announces December 2016 Rig counts
* Baker Hughes Inc - International Rig count for December 2016 was 929, up 4 from 925 counted in November 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - Average U.S. Rig count for December 2016 was 634, up 54 from 580 counted in November 2016
* Baker Hughes - Worldwide Rig count for December 2016 was 1,772, up 94 from 1,678 counted in November 2016, and down 197 from 1,969 counted in December 2015
* Baker Hughes Inc - Average Canadian Rig count for December 2016 was 209, up 36 from 173 counted in November 2016
* Baker Hughes Inc - International Offshore Rig count for December 2016 was 210, down 1 from 211 counted in November 2016
* Linn Energy announces sale of Salt Creek for $71.5 million and extinguishes all debt pro-forma of announced transactions