Jan 9 Baker Hughes Inc

* Baker Hughes announces December 2016 Rig counts

* Baker Hughes Inc - International Rig count for December 2016 was 929, up 4 from 925 counted in November 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - Average U.S. Rig count for December 2016 was 634, up 54 from 580 counted in November 2016

* Baker Hughes - Worldwide Rig count for December 2016 was 1,772, up 94 from 1,678 counted in November 2016, and down 197 from 1,969 counted in December 2015

* Baker Hughes Inc - Average Canadian Rig count for December 2016 was 209, up 36 from 173 counted in November 2016

* Baker Hughes Inc - International Offshore Rig count for December 2016 was 210, down 1 from 211 counted in November 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: