Jan 9 Acorda Therapeutics Inc :
* Acorda announces 2016 AMPYRA net sales and 2017 financial
guidance at J.P. Morgan healthcare conference
* Sees FY 2017 sales $535 million to $545 million
* Q4 sales $132 million versus I/B/E/S view $137.5 million
* Acorda Therapeutics - continue to enroll Phase 3 study of
tozadenant in people with parkinson's and expect topline data
from study in Q1 of 2018
* Acorda Therapeutics Inc - at year-end 2016, company
projects cash, cash equivalents and investments of approximately
$155 million (unaudited)
* Acorda Therapeutics - on track to announce topline data
from CVT-301 phase 3 efficacy,long-term safety trials for
treatment of off periods in parkinson's
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: