Jan 9 Davita Inc
* Davita enters into new sourcing and supply agreement with
Amgen and initiates 2017 kidney care guidance
* Company expects 2017 operating income in its kidney care
segment to be between $1.525 billion and $1.625 billion
* Expects 2017 operating income in its Davita Medical Group
segment to be roughly flat with 2016 adjusted operating income
* Has entered into a six year supply agreement with Amgen,
replacing prior agreements that were to expire in 2018
* Amgen agreement, among other things, provides for discount
pricing and rebates for Epogen and Aranesp
