U.S. 1-month T-bill sale dinged in heavy supply
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
Jan 9 Columbia Property Trust Inc
* Columbia Property Trust sells Houston portfolio to Spear Street Capital for $272 million
* Columbia Property Trust Inc - Will use proceeds from sale for reinvestment in its high-barrier target markets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
NEW YORK, May 30 Investors on Tuesday gave a cold shoulder to the latest supply of U.S. one-month Treasury bills as the government offered $142 billion worth of short-term debt.
May 30 Allied World Assurance Company Holdings Ltd