Jan 9 At Home Group Inc
* At home group inc. Updates outlook for fiscal year 2017
ahead of presentation at the icr conference
* Sees fy 2017 sales up about 22 percent
* Sees fy 2017 sales $758 million to $761 million
* At home group inc - raises fiscal 2017 comp store sales
outlook to 3.0% to 3.2%
* At home group inc - at home's fiscal 2017 eps outlook has
narrowed to $0.44 to $0.46 compared to eps of $0.07 in fiscal
2016
* At home group inc sees 2017 pro forma adjusted eps $0.55
to $0.57
* Fy2017 earnings per share view $0.57, revenue view $756.7
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
