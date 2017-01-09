Jan 9 Natus Medical Inc ;
* Natus Medical announces 2017 annual and first quarter
financial guidance
* Sees Q1 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $0.32 to $0.34
* Sees FY 2017 non-gaap earnings per share $1.80 to $1.85
* Sees Q1 2017 revenue $122 million to $124 million
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $107.5 million to $108 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $505 million to $510 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.53, revenue view $107.6
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q1 earnings per share view $0.43, revenue view $104.9
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 earnings per share view $1.64, revenue view $381.8
million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: