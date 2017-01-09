BRIEF-Patriot National announces review of strategic alternatives
* Patriot national announces review of strategic alternatives
Jan 9 Alcobra Ltd
* Alcobra provides update on recent FDA meeting and path forward for MDX clinical development program
* Top-line results from measure study to be reported in coming weeks
* FDA to modify clinical hold from full to partial to allow conduct of a Phase I safety study
* Innovative industrial properties acquires maryland property and enters into long-term lease with holistic industries