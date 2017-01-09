Jan 9 Amicus Therapeutics Inc :
* Amicus Therapeutics provides full-year 2017 strategic
outlook and financial guidance
* Amicus Therapeutics - additional data from POMPE phase 1/2
clinical study and top-line data from phase 3 epidermolysis
bullosa study expected in 2017
* Amicus Therapeutics Inc- company expects full-year 2017
net operating cash flow of between $175 million to $200 million
* Amicus Therapeutics -expects 2017 total net cash spend
(including third-party milestone payments, capital expenditures)
of between $200 million &$225 million
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: