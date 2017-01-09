BRIEF-Mooncor Oil & Gas enters letter of intent for projects in Germany, Namibia
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
Jan 9 Long Island Iced Tea Corp :
* Long Island Iced Tea Corp. announces preliminary 2016 fourth quarter and full year net sales
* Sees FY 2016 sales about $5.0 million
* Sees Q4 2016 sales about $1.587 million
* Sees FY 2016 sales up 163 percent
* Sees Q4 2016 sales up 216 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.