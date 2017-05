Jan 9 AtriCure

* AtriCure announces preliminary results for fourth quarter and full year 2016

* Sees FY 2017 loss per share $0.88 to $0.96

* Sees FY 2017 revenue up about 13 to 15 percent

* Sees FY 2016 revenue $155.1 million

* AtriCure Inc- Preliminary and unaudited revenue for Q4 2016 is expected to be approximately $41.2 million