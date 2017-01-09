Jan 9 Allergan Plc

* Will make upfront payment to assembly of $50 million for exclusive, worldwide rights to develop and commercialize UC, CD and IBS compounds

* Assembly will be entitled to receive success-based development and commercial milestone payments

* Assembly is also eligible to receive tiered royalties based on net sales

* Co, Assembly will share development costs through proof-of-concept (POC) studies, and Allergan will assume all post-POC development costs

* Allergan enters into licensing agreement with Assembly Biosciences to obtain worldwide rights to microbiome gastrointestinal development programs