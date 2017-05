Jan 9 Aura Minerals Inc :

* Aura Minerals announces senior management changes

* Aura Minerals Inc - Jim Bannantine, president and CEO has announced his intention to step down effective January 15, 2017

* Aura Minerals Inc - Bannantine has agreed to remain a director of company.

* Aura Minerals Inc - Rodrigo Barbosa, company's CFO, to assume president and CEO position