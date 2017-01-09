Jan 9 Luminex Corp
* Luminex announces preliminary revenue for fourth quarter
2016 and issues 2017 revenue guidance; to present at 35th annual
J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $72 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $295 million to $305 million
* Q4 revenue rose 32 percent to $9.0 million
* Q4 revenue view $70.3 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Conducted reorganization in December of 2016 to both
facilitate integration of nanosphere and to better focus on core
business
* Restructuring included headcount reduction of over 50
employees, reallocation of responsibilities within research and
development organization
* To recognize charge of about $2.5 million in Q4 of 2016 in
conjunction with reorganization, expects total annualized
savings of about $9 million
