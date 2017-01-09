Jan 9 Atlassian Corporation Plc
* Atlassian to acquire Trello to expand teamwork platform
* Acquisition is valued at approximately $425 million
* For fiscal 2017, acquisition is expected to be dilutive to
IFRS earnings per share and to non-IFRS earnings per share
* Trello is expected to remain as a standalone service after
transaction is closed
* For fiscal 2018, deal expected to be dilutive to IFRS
earnings per share and neutral to slightly accretive to non-IFRS
earnings per share
* Deal price comprised of approximately $360 million in cash
and remainder in Atlassian restricted shares
