Jan 9 Atlassian Corporation Plc

* Atlassian to acquire Trello to expand teamwork platform

* Acquisition is valued at approximately $425 million

* For fiscal 2017, acquisition is expected to be dilutive to IFRS earnings per share and to non-IFRS earnings per share

* Trello is expected to remain as a standalone service after transaction is closed

* For fiscal 2018, deal expected to be dilutive to IFRS earnings per share and neutral to slightly accretive to non-IFRS earnings per share

* Deal price comprised of approximately $360 million in cash and remainder in Atlassian restricted shares Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: