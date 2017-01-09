BRIEF-Mooncor Oil & Gas enters letter of intent for projects in Germany, Namibia
* Mooncor Oil & Gas Corp enters into a binding letter of intent
Jan 9 Titan Medical Inc :
* Titan Medical announces senior management change
* Says president Reiza Rayman resigned
* Says president Reiza Rayman resigned

* David J. McNally, recently appointed CEO and director, has also taken on role of president
SAN FRANCISCO, May 30 Andy Rubin, the co-creator of the Android mobile phone operating system, has launched a new company called Essential Products to sell a high-end smartphone and a home assistant device.