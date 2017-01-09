Jan 9 Egalet Corp
* Egalet receives fda approval for arymo er (morphine
sulfate) c-ii, an extended-release morphine product formulated
with abuse-deterrent properties for treatment of chronic pain
* Egalet -fda approval of arymo er triggered $40 million in
new funding to egalet from second tranche of senior secured debt
financing previously announced
* Egalet corp says u.s. Commercial launch of arymo er,
utilizing egalet's established commercial infrastructure, is
planned for q1 2017
