Jan 10 Western Energy Services Corp

* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces 2017 capital budget and provides operations update

* Western Energy Services Corp - western's 2017 capital expenditure budget is expected to total approximately $13 million

* Western Energy Services Corp - expects that demand for drilling and well servicing rigs will continue to increase in coming weeks

* 2017 capex budget is expected to be comprised of $11 million of maintenance capital and $2 million of expansion capital