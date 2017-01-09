BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 10 Western Energy Services Corp
* Western Energy Services Corp. Announces 2017 capital budget and provides operations update
* Western Energy Services Corp - western's 2017 capital expenditure budget is expected to total approximately $13 million
* Western Energy Services Corp - expects that demand for drilling and well servicing rigs will continue to increase in coming weeks
* 2017 capex budget is expected to be comprised of $11 million of maintenance capital and $2 million of expansion capital Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd