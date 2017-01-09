BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 10 Petroquest Energy Inc
* Petroquest energy increases fourth quarter 2016 production guidance and updates thunder bayou and east texas operations and hedging
* Petroquest energy inc says expects to drill and complete 8-10 gross cotton valley wells during 2017
* Petroquest energy inc-increasing its q4 2016 production guidance to approximately 49-50 mmcfe per day
* Petroquest energy inc says forecasting sequential quarterly production growth throughout year culminating with q4 2017 production volumes Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd