BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 10 Abiomed Inc
* Abiomed announces preliminary q3 fy 2017 revenue of $114.7 million, up 34% over prior year
* Q3 revenue $114.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $113.4 million
* Sees fy 2017 revenue $435 million to $445 million
* Abiomed Inc - is maintaining its fiscal year 2017 revenue guidance of $435 million to $445 million
* Abiomed Inc - also maintaining its fiscal year guidance for gaap operating margin to be in range of 18% to 20%
* Abiomed Inc - qtrly preliminary unaudited u.s. Revenue from impella products grew 34% to approximately $100.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd