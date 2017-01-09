BRIEF-Intel promotes three corporate officers
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
Jan 9 ZELTIQ Aesthetics Inc
* ZELTIQ reports preliminary fourth quarter and full year 2016 revenue and provides 2017 guidance
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue about $104.5 million
* Sees FY 2016 revenue about $354 million
* Q4 revenue $104.5 million versus I/B/E/S view $102.6 million
* Sees FY 2017 revenue up 17 to 20 percent
* Sees FY 2017 revenue $415 million to $425 million
* FY2017 revenue view $414.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 revenue view $102.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* FY2016 revenue view $351.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Zeltiq Aesthetics Inc says reiterates confidence in full year 2016 profitability guidance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Navin Shenoy was promoted from senior vice president to executive vice president.
* Libya oil output at 784,000 bpd, seen rising to 800,000 bpd